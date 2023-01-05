Investing in Chevron Corporation (CVX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) closed at $172.14 down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $173.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7676306 shares were traded. CVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $174.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $170.85.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Chevron Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 24, 2022, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $177.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 37,300 shares for $182.31 per share. The transaction valued at 6,800,230 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold 2,900 shares of CVX for $527,146 on Nov 29. The Executive Vice President now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $181.77 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Breber Pierre R, who serves as the VP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $179.64 each. As a result, the insider received 4,490,889 and left with 8 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chevron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVX has reached a high of $189.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $119.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 178.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CVX has traded an average of 7.89M shares per day and 5.7M over the past ten days. A total of 1.93B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.93B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CVX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 17.62M with a Short Ratio of 18.54M, compared to 23.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 0.90%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CVX is 5.68, from 5.16 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.43. The current Payout Ratio is 31.70% for CVX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.28 and a low estimate of $3.43, while EPS last year was $2.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.21, with high estimates of $4.98 and low estimates of $2.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $19.98 and $16.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.35. EPS for the following year is $16.6, with 27 analysts recommending between $21.17 and $12.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $58.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $60.54B to a low estimate of $52.83B. As of the current estimate, Chevron Corporation’s year-ago sales were $40.52B, an estimated increase of 43.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $53.79B, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $43.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $56.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.62B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $222.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.47B, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.16B and the low estimate is $188.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.