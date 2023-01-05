Investing in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s stock clocked out at $4.89, up 18.45% from its previous closing price of $4.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.9900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2023161 shares were traded. TCBP stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0132.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TCBP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.00.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Randall Kenneth Edward bought 20,803 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 23,923 led to the insider holds 100,418 shares of the business.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Over the past 52 weeks, TCBP has reached a high of $175.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.3348, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.8319.

It appears that TCBP traded 19.51K shares on average per day over the past three months and 15.67k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.57M. Insiders hold about 27.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TCBP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 78.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 236.94k on Sep 14, 2022.

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.