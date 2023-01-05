ISEE (IVERIC bio Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) closed at $19.95 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $20.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1521927 shares were traded. ISEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of IVERIC bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.40 and its Current Ratio is at 13.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $20 from $30 previously.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Simms Christopher Paul sold 2,368 shares for $20.06 per share. The transaction valued at 47,502 led to the insider holds 32,429 shares of the business.

Carroll David Francis sold 3,602 shares of ISEE for $72,256 on Jan 03. The SVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 68,472 shares after completing the transaction at $20.06 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Westby Keith, who serves as the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 3,480 shares for $20.06 each. As a result, the insider received 69,809 and left with 86,354 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ISEE has reached a high of $24.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ISEE has traded an average of 2.85M shares per day and 1.93M over the past ten days. A total of 134.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.31M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ISEE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.6M with a Short Ratio of 9.43M, compared to 9.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.26 and -$1.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 12 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$2.12.