It’s a good day to be an CS Disco Inc. (LAW) shareholder

As of close of business last night, CS Disco Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.19, up 2.31% from its previous closing price of $6.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 914827 shares were traded. LAW stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.93.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.90 and its Current Ratio is at 10.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 04, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $5.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on September 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Lafair Michael sold 1,640 shares for $6.35 per share. The transaction valued at 10,414 led to the insider holds 436,401 shares of the business.

Lafair Michael sold 1,640 shares of LAW for $12,612 on Dec 01. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 388,076 shares after completing the transaction at $7.69 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Lafair Michael, who serves as the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,640 shares for $10.64 each. As a result, the insider received 17,450 and left with 389,716 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAW has reached a high of $40.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.17.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAW traded 343.33K shares on average per day over the past three months and 342.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.78M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LAW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.89M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 8.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$1.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $32.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.7M to a low estimate of $32M. As of the current estimate, CS Disco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.79M, an estimated increase of 27.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.01M, a decrease of -2.40% less than the figure of $27.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.82M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $132M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.34M, up 17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $167.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $183.13M and the low estimate is $154.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.