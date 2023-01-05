It’s an appealing income play to consider Innovid Corp. (CTV)

The price of Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) closed at $1.52 in the last session, down -15.56% from day before closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2193112 shares were traded. CTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0500.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Underweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.70.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTV has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6890, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4157.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTV traded on average about 258.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 181.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.66M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CTV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 2.70M, compared to 1.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 4.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.11. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $130.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $129.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $90.29M, up 43.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.4M and the low estimate is $155M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.