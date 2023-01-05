It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) stock

The closing price of ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) was $1.80 for the day, up 17.65% from the previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 674389 shares were traded. CLRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8390 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLRO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Singular Research on August 16, 2018, Reiterated its BUY – Long-Term rating but revised its target price to $6 from $4 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Graham Derek sold 3,900 shares for $1.64 per share. The transaction valued at 6,403 led to the insider holds 3,940 shares of the business.

HENDRICKS LARRY bought 9,000 shares of CLRO for $13,230 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 13,048 shares after completing the transaction at $1.47 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, ClearOne, Inc., who serves as the Interim CEO of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $0.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,950 and bolstered with 7,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLRO has reached a high of $1.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9196, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7258.

Shares Statistics:

CLRO traded an average of 1.23M shares per day over the past three months and 175.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CLRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 116.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 125.95k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.94M to a low estimate of $9.94M. As of the current estimate, ClearOne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.56M, an estimated decrease of -36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.21M, a decrease of -22.10% over than the figure of -$36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.26M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.16M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.8M, down -32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.08M and the low estimate is $34.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.