Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) was $8.26 for the day, down -31.11% from the previous closing price of $11.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1511017 shares were traded. PHAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PHAT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on May 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Henderson Molly sold 2,159 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 20,726 led to the insider holds 43,341 shares of the business.

Curran Terrie sold 1,526 shares of PHAT for $14,650 on Nov 21. The President and Chief Executive now owns 83,720 shares after completing the transaction at $9.60 per share. On May 16, another insider, Nabulsi Azmi, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $8.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 163,288 and bolstered with 785,700 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHAT has reached a high of $20.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.23.

Shares Statistics:

PHAT traded an average of 141.23K shares per day over the past three months and 157.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PHAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 5.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.21%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.25 and a low estimate of -$1.46, while EPS last year was -$0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.32, with high estimates of -$1.26 and low estimates of -$1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.87 and -$5.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5. EPS for the following year is -$5.21, with 6 analysts recommending between -$3.97 and -$7.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.3M and the low estimate is $28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3,390.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.