Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) was $24.76 for the day, up 3.43% from the previous closing price of $23.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2469092 shares were traded. SHLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.60.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SHLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 366.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1141.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 16, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $37.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Whitaker Jason R sold 8,333 shares for $26.50 per share. The transaction valued at 220,852 led to the insider holds 555,234 shares of the business.

Whitaker Jason R sold 13,020 shares of SHLS for $330,372 on Dec 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 563,567 shares after completing the transaction at $25.37 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, Solon Dean, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 27,335,332 shares for $21.47 each. As a result, the insider received 586,925,114 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shoals’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 176.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 107.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHLS has reached a high of $32.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.45.

Shares Statistics:

SHLS traded an average of 2.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 112.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.10M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SHLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 8.36M, compared to 9.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.99%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.02 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.6M to a low estimate of $76M. As of the current estimate, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.64M, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.57M, an increase of 84.30% over than the figure of $34.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.6M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $336.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $301.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $312.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $213.91M, up 46.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $492.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602.55M and the low estimate is $393M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.