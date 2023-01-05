Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) was $25.85 for the day, up 1.89% from the previous closing price of $25.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 897146 shares were traded. SGML stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SGML’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 06, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGML has reached a high of $39.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.59.

Shares Statistics:

SGML traded an average of 712.43K shares per day over the past three months and 570.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 100.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 98.75M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.97% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 2 analysts recommending between $6.48 and $2.08.