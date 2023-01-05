The name Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Inter & Co Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.98, up 7.61% from its previous closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1210531 shares were traded. INTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of INTR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on September 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $3.90 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INTR has reached a high of $4.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3614, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0155.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that INTR traded 435.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 487.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 401.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.12M. Insiders hold about 28.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 236.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 361.58k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.13 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $959.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $834.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.