The name Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) closed at $48.05 down -0.78% from its previous closing price of $48.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581311 shares were traded. LPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $48.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 05, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $103 to $83.

Piper Sandler Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $93 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares for $50.40 per share. The transaction valued at 189,000 led to the insider holds 99,407 shares of the business.

PIGOTT M. JASON sold 3,750 shares of LPI for $241,725 on Dec 01. The President & CEO now owns 103,157 shares after completing the transaction at $64.46 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, PIGOTT M. JASON, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 3,750 shares for $66.16 each. As a result, the insider received 248,100 and left with 106,907 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Laredo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPI has reached a high of $120.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.19.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LPI has traded an average of 713.46K shares per day and 683.18k over the past ten days. A total of 16.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LPI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.10% and a Short% of Float of 13.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.87 and a low estimate of $5.27, while EPS last year was $1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.69, with high estimates of $7.14 and low estimates of $3.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $30.2 and $22.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $25.27. EPS for the following year is $40.09, with 8 analysts recommending between $51.37 and $23.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $384.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $470.53M to a low estimate of $314.97M. As of the current estimate, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.08M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $357.79M, a decrease of -23.90% less than the figure of $32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $444.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.