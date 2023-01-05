There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) can be one of them

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) closed the day trading at $12.94 down -0.77% from the previous closing price of $13.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1054353 shares were traded. ESTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.54.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESTE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 14, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $15.

On November 03, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on November 03, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Oviedo Tony sold 50,000 shares for $16.41 per share. The transaction valued at 820,500 led to the insider holds 71,409 shares of the business.

Oviedo Tony sold 50,000 shares of ESTE for $783,000 on Nov 09. The EVP, PAO now owns 121,409 shares after completing the transaction at $15.66 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Lodzinski Frank Alan, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 45,690 shares for $15.49 each. As a result, the insider received 707,738 and left with 408,386 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Earthstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTE has reached a high of $22.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.62.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESTE traded about 1.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESTE traded about 1.25M shares per day. A total of 105.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.81M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.55M with a Short Ratio of 9.89M, compared to 13.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.85% and a Short% of Float of 17.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.86 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $2.02 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.2 and $4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.26. EPS for the following year is $6.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.05 and $5.22.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $442.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $502.81M to a low estimate of $345.64M. As of the current estimate, Earthstone Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $91.6M, an estimated increase of 383.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $493.93M, an increase of 243.00% less than the figure of $383.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $557M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $339.57M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.6B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $419.64M, up 298.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.4B and the low estimate is $1.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.