There are many powerful catalysts in the market: The Joint Corp. (JYNT) can be one of them

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) closed the day trading at $13.51 down -1.89% from the previous closing price of $13.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3321982 shares were traded. JYNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.32.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JYNT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, B. Riley Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $31.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $69 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Bandera Partners LLC bought 40,339 shares for $13.45 per share. The transaction valued at 542,745 led to the insider holds 2,570,087 shares of the business.

Bandera Partners LLC bought 14,597 shares of JYNT for $198,369 on Dec 30. The 10% Owner now owns 2,529,748 shares after completing the transaction at $13.59 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Bandera Partners LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 46,000 shares for $13.79 each. As a result, the insider paid 634,248 and bolstered with 2,515,151 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 794.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 70.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 31.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JYNT has reached a high of $65.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JYNT traded about 145.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JYNT traded about 237.97k shares per day. A total of 14.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.02M. Insiders hold about 3.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JYNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 871.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.04% and a Short% of Float of 11.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $25.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.3M to a low estimate of $25.51M. As of the current estimate, The Joint Corp.’s year-ago sales were $20.99M, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.3M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26.9M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JYNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $101.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $99.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $100.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $81.19M, up 23.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $122.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.3M and the low estimate is $115.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.