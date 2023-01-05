There is a good chance Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $23.21 in the prior trading day, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) closed at $23.98, up 3.32%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8606916 shares were traded. CTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.76.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 5,000 shares for $27.64 per share. The transaction valued at 138,218 led to the insider holds 225,755 shares of the business.

BELL STEPHEN P sold 36,327 shares of CTRA for $1,286,339 on Jun 07. The EVP – Business Development now owns 351,436 shares after completing the transaction at $35.41 per share. On May 26, another insider, Lindeman Steven W, who serves as the Sr Vice Pres, Production & Ops of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $35.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,777,500 and left with 233,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coterra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTRA has reached a high of $35.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.48M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 792.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 775.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 31.99M with a Short Ratio of 31.86M, compared to 31.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.02% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CTRA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.42, compared to 2.49 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.76.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 22 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.68 and $4.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $4.32, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $2.65.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $2.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.6B to a low estimate of $1.99B. As of the current estimate, Coterra Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $440.4M, an estimated increase of 432.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.35B, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $432.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.45B, up 159.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.18B and the low estimate is $6.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.