There is a good chance Eargo Inc. (EAR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) closed at $0.60 in the last session, up 7.57% from day before closing price of $0.56. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0424 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1134372 shares were traded. EAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6460 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5679.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2021, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on September 23, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $44 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Laponis Adam sold 687 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 357 led to the insider holds 59,227 shares of the business.

Gormsen Christian sold 2,113 shares of EAR for $1,099 on Nov 17. The President and CEO now owns 123,755 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Nov 17, another insider, Thorpe Mark, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 86 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider received 44 and left with 18,960 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAR has reached a high of $8.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5920, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6399.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EAR traded on average about 1.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 702.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.07M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EAR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 1.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.43 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.44. EPS for the following year is -$1.47, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$2.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.28M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.7M to a low estimate of $7M. As of the current estimate, Eargo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $22.87M, an estimated decrease of -68.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.12M, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $36.5M and the low estimate is $31.03M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.