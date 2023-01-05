There is a good chance Entergy Corporation (ETR) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $109.13 in the prior trading day, Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) closed at $109.21, up 0.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1586488 shares were traded. ETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $110.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $108.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ETR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $119 from $135 previously.

On September 06, 2022, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $134 to $128.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $136.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on April 26, 2022, with a $136 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 190 shares for $116.56 per share. The transaction valued at 22,146 led to the insider holds 7,379 shares of the business.

HERMAN ALEXIS M sold 161 shares of ETR for $19,376 on Aug 18. The Director now owns 7,375 shares after completing the transaction at $120.35 per share. On May 27, another insider, HINNENKAMP PAUL D, who serves as the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $120.94 each. As a result, the insider received 786,110 and left with 26,102 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Entergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ETR has reached a high of $126.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $94.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 111.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 113.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.31M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 203.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ETR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.32M with a Short Ratio of 2.26M, compared to 4.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ETR’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.76, compared to 4.28 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.76.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $2.52, while EPS last year was $2.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.53 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.38. EPS for the following year is $6.77, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.9 and $6.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ETR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.74B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.11B and the low estimate is $11.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.