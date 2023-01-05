There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Hess Corporation (HES).

In the latest session, Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) closed at $136.57 up 1.52% from its previous closing price of $134.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1342630 shares were traded. HES stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.59.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Hess Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

On June 24, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $126 to $100.

On May 27, 2021, Tudor Pickering started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $93.Tudor Pickering initiated its Hold rating on May 27, 2021, with a $93 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Slentz Andrew P sold 37,419 shares for $148.21 per share. The transaction valued at 5,546,052 led to the insider holds 29,327 shares of the business.

Hill Gregory P. sold 53,851 shares of HES for $7,724,841 on Nov 01. The COO and President, E&P now owns 78,434 shares after completing the transaction at $143.45 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Slentz Andrew P, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 12,420 shares for $120.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,502,696 and left with 29,327 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HES has reached a high of $149.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HES has traded an average of 1.90M shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 307.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.00M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.76M, compared to 6.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.85%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HES is 1.50, from 1.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 22.80% for HES, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.79 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.4, with high estimates of $3.42 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.37 and $6.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.89. EPS for the following year is $9.88, with 25 analysts recommending between $17.3 and $4.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.72B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.32B to a low estimate of $2B. As of the current estimate, Hess Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.25B, an estimated increase of 20.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, an increase of 15.90% less than the figure of $20.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.09B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.58B, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.14B and the low estimate is $8.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.