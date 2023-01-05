This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM)

As of close of business last night, Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $41.20, up 10.40% from its previous closing price of $37.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 915372 shares were traded. BEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.78.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BEAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 72.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on December 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $66 from $61 previously.

On December 13, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.

On June 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $41.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Market Perform rating on June 17, 2022, with a $41 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Ciaramella Giuseppe sold 51,015 shares for $42.70 per share. The transaction valued at 2,178,229 led to the insider holds 91,462 shares of the business.

Evans John M. sold 20,000 shares of BEAM for $927,203 on Oct 31. The CEO now owns 103,000 shares after completing the transaction at $46.36 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Evans John M., who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $46.31 each. As a result, the insider received 1,389,225 and left with 1,058,520 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEAM has reached a high of $82.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BEAM traded 816.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 787.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.16M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEAM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.08M with a Short Ratio of 11.74M, compared to 12.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.59% and a Short% of Float of 21.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.11 and a low estimate of -$1.46, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.26, with high estimates of -$0.72 and low estimates of -$1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.02 and -$5.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.61. EPS for the following year is -$5.41, with 12 analysts recommending between -$4.19 and -$6.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $75.08M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.84M, down -15.00% from the average estimate.