This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Insulet Corporation (PODD)

In the latest session, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) closed at $279.72 down -2.33% from its previous closing price of $286.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$6.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 656220 shares were traded. PODD stock price reached its highest trading level at $290.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $278.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Insulet Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $340 from $235 previously.

On October 18, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $238.

On October 12, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $260.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 12, 2022, with a $260 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when McMillan Wayde D. sold 1,359 shares for $286.43 per share. The transaction valued at 389,258 led to the insider holds 19,995 shares of the business.

Manea Dan sold 200 shares of PODD for $58,924 on Nov 18. The SVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 3,158 shares after completing the transaction at $294.62 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Christensen Bret, who serves as the EVP and CCO of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $295.15 each. As a result, the insider received 885,450 and left with 16,551 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Insulet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1265.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 255.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 45.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PODD has reached a high of $320.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 288.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 251.69.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PODD has traded an average of 442.21K shares per day and 214.3k over the past ten days. A total of 69.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.13M. Shares short for PODD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 2.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.62% and a Short% of Float of 4.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 17 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PODD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.65B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.