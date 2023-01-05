Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH)

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) closed the day trading at $133.87 down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $134.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 511447 shares were traded. ARCH stock price reached its highest trading level at $136.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.03.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARCH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $225 from $160 previously.

On September 29, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 when Klein Rosemary L sold 30 shares for $136.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,080 led to the insider holds 6,449 shares of the business.

Giljum Matthew C. sold 253 shares of ARCH for $34,408 on Oct 13. The Sr. VP and CFO now owns 11,069 shares after completing the transaction at $136.00 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Ziegler John A., who serves as the Sr. VP & Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 190 shares for $136.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,840 and left with 15,086 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCH has reached a high of $160.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 147.53.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARCH traded about 510.59K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARCH traded about 337.63k shares per day. A total of 18.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.71M. Shares short for ARCH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 3.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.48% and a Short% of Float of 19.87%.

Dividends & Splits

ARCH’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 0.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%. The current Payout Ratio is 1.50% for ARCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $12.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $13.61 and a low estimate of $10.46, while EPS last year was $12.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.81, with high estimates of $10.72 and low estimates of $7.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $58 and $51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $53.88. EPS for the following year is $34.34, with 6 analysts recommending between $44.43 and $30.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $847.72M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $920.9M to a low estimate of $807M. As of the current estimate, Arch Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $805.7M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $745.9M, a decrease of -14.10% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $806.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $685M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.21B, up 68.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.