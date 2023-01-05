Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) closed the day trading at $46.48 up 0.72% from the previous closing price of $46.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1529291 shares were traded. HP stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.78.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $48 to $55.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $52.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when HELMERICH HANS sold 10,500 shares for $50.02 per share. The transaction valued at 525,240 led to the insider holds 24,470 shares of the business.

LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares of HP for $630,120 on Nov 07. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 412,778 shares after completing the transaction at $52.51 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Bell John R., who serves as the SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB of the company, sold 4,314 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 215,700 and left with 117,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Helmerich’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 988.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.58. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HP has reached a high of $54.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HP traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HP traded about 756.69k shares per day. A total of 105.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.84M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.28M with a Short Ratio of 4.63M, compared to 4.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Dividends & Splits

HP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.19.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.64, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.11 and $1.19.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $595.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $653M to a low estimate of $548M. As of the current estimate, Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s year-ago sales were $343.81M, an estimated increase of 73.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $629.95M, an increase of 60.30% less than the figure of $73.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $687.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $584.4M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, up 65.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3B and the low estimate is $2.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.