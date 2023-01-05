Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of KT Corporation (KT)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970058 shares were traded. KT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.26.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KT, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KT has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KT traded about 910.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KT traded about 838.8k shares per day. A total of 481.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 471.87M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.57M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

KT’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 1,350.00 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.