Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD)

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) closed the day trading at $98.71 up 3.72% from the previous closing price of $95.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2393191 shares were traded. STLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $99.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of STLD, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $89 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when MARCUCCILLI JAMES C sold 2,500 shares for $108.90 per share. The transaction valued at 272,250 led to the insider holds 82,965 shares of the business.

BUSSE KEITH E sold 244 shares of STLD for $23,303 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 701,704 shares after completing the transaction at $95.50 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, BUSSE KEITH E, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 22,103 shares for $96.33 each. As a result, the insider received 2,129,182 and left with 701,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Steel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.35, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STLD has reached a high of $113.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 101.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.12.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, STLD traded about 2.38M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, STLD traded about 5.48M shares per day. A total of 180.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.28M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.4M with a Short Ratio of 5.62M, compared to 4.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.96% and a Short% of Float of 4.27%.

Dividends & Splits

STLD’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.36, up from 1.01 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23. The current Payout Ratio is 5.60% for STLD, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 2008 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.9 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.34 and a low estimate of $3.64, while EPS last year was $5.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.66, with high estimates of $4.25 and low estimates of $3.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.65 and $21.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.79. EPS for the following year is $10.46, with 8 analysts recommending between $15.16 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $4.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.82B to a low estimate of $4.44B. As of the current estimate, Steel Dynamics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.31B, an estimated decrease of -12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.41B, a decrease of -20.80% less than the figure of -$12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.29B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.41B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.61B and the low estimate is $15.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.