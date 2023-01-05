Update from Arista Networks Inc. (ANET): A steady trajectory

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) closed the day trading at $113.84 down -5.85% from the previous closing price of $120.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4613656 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $121.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $113.15.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANET, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $164 from $126 previously.

On November 01, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $105 to $150.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on October 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $185 to $110.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when Duda Kenneth sold 19,500 shares for $128.41 per share. The transaction valued at 2,503,915 led to the insider holds 247,600 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of ANET for $2,568,061 on Dec 12. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 3,244 shares after completing the transaction at $128.40 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Brennan Ita M, who serves as the Senior Vice President, CFO of the company, sold 9,500 shares for $139.65 each. As a result, the insider received 1,326,632 and left with 32,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $143.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.15.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANET traded about 2.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANET traded about 1.28M shares per day. A total of 304.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.34M, compared to 3.99M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.51% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 22 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $1.02, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.13 and $3.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.02. EPS for the following year is $4.6, with 24 analysts recommending between $5.11 and $4.14.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $1.06B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Arista Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $748.7M, an estimated increase of 41.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, an increase of 32.40% less than the figure of $41.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $947.86M.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 38.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.95B and the low estimate is $4.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.