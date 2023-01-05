What shareholders can do to beat the market with Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) stock

As of close of business last night, Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock clocked out at $37.70, up 12.20% from its previous closing price of $33.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17697989 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.55.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of COIN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Mizuho Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $30.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $77 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lutke Tobias bought 11,332 shares for $32.58 per share. The transaction valued at 369,197 led to the insider holds 163,156 shares of the business.

HAAS ALESIA J sold 94,000 shares of COIN for $3,180,054 on Dec 27. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 193,568 shares after completing the transaction at $33.83 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Lutke Tobias, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,520 shares for $34.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 365,570 and bolstered with 151,824 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $258.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that COIN traded 14.14M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.99M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 223.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 27.77M with a Short Ratio of 38.49M, compared to 26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.33% and a Short% of Float of 17.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.91 and a low estimate of -$3.21, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.24, with high estimates of -$1.7 and low estimates of -$3.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.5 and -$15.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$11.48. EPS for the following year is -$5.27, with 24 analysts recommending between $3.93 and -$9.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -56.50% from the average estimate. Based on 27 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.95B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.