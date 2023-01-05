What shareholders can do to beat the market with Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) stock

As of close of business last night, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.90, up 13.95% from its previous closing price of $2.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3151221 shares were traded. ELOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6500.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELOX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 17, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On June 30, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.10.

On May 27, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on May 27, 2021, with a $5 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELOX has reached a high of $28.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2556, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.6499.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELOX traded 14.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 25.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.90M. Insiders hold about 12.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ELOX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 381.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 428.81k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.48.