What shareholders can do to beat the market with Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) stock

In the latest session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) closed at $14.17 down -1.39% from its previous closing price of $14.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815150 shares were traded. VIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.84.

For a deeper understanding of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42.

Over the past 52 weeks, VIST has reached a high of $16.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.04.

For the past three months, VIST has traded an average of 711.47K shares per day and 692k over the past ten days. A total of 88.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.62M. Insiders hold about 3.93% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.31% stake in the company. Shares short for VIST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 2.06M, compared to 2.73M on Sep 14, 2022.

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.49 and $2.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.99. EPS for the following year is $3.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.06 and $2.64.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.19M, up 71.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.44B and the low estimate is $1.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.