What Was Driving The Mount Rainier (RNER) Stock Higher In After-Hour Trades?

At the time of the most recent check, Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RNER) shares were up 23.21% to trade at $13.80 after the publicly listed special purpose acquisition firm released an update on a meeting.

Mount Rainier (RNER) disclosed that its stockholders approved its planned business combination (the “business combination”) with HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd., a provider of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services, at a special meeting of stockholders on January 4, 2023.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange now trades the common shares and outstanding warrants of HUB Security under the tickers “HUB” and “HUB.W1,” respectively. In order to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses, DC Rainier SPV LLC, a Delaware-based limited liability company managed by Dominion Capital LLC, has established Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. as a blank check company.

Veterans of the Israeli Defense Forces’ special intelligence units 8200 and 81 founded HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Limited (or “HUB”) in 2017. The business specializes in cutting-edge Cyber Security solutions that safeguard private and public data. The business unveiled an innovative set of data theft protection technologies together with an innovative encrypted computing solution designed to thwart hostile hardware intrusions. HUB works in more than 30 nations and offers a broad spectrum of cybersecurity services in addition to cutting-edge cybersecurity computing products.

Under certain usual closing conditions, Mount Rainier (RNER) anticipates the business combination to conclude in late January 2023. The listing of HUB Security’s common shares and warrants on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the anticipated symbols “HUBC” and “HUBCW,” respectively, have been requested as a condition of the completion of the business combination with RNER.