Which analyst expects Digi International Inc. (DGII) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII) closed at $35.21 down -1.73% from its previous closing price of $35.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505569 shares were traded. DGII stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Digi International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $41.

On June 02, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $36.

On March 09, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $29.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on March 09, 2021, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Schneider Terrence G. sold 113 shares for $40.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,610 led to the insider holds 332,587 shares of the business.

Schneider Terrence G. sold 155 shares of DGII for $6,130 on Dec 08. The VP, SUPPLY CHAIN now owns 332,700 shares after completing the transaction at $39.55 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Schneider Terrence G., who serves as the VP, SUPPLY CHAIN of the company, sold 340 shares for $40.47 each. As a result, the insider received 13,760 and left with 33,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Digi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DGII has reached a high of $43.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DGII has traded an average of 360.52K shares per day and 189.06k over the past ten days. A total of 35.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.73M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DGII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 1.64M, compared to 1.32M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.75%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.65 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.62. EPS for the following year is $1.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $100.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $101.1M to a low estimate of $100M. As of the current estimate, Digi International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.11M, an estimated increase of 26.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DGII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $383.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $382.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $382.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $308.63M, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $423.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $426.1M and the low estimate is $419.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.