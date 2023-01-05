Which analyst expects Teekay Corporation (TK) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) closed at $4.26 down -4.27% from its previous closing price of $4.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1045412 shares were traded. TK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teekay Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA/Merrill on October 22, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TK has reached a high of $4.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3232, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5712.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TK has traded an average of 837.14K shares per day and 713.21k over the past ten days. A total of 102.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.00M. Insiders hold about 41.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 663.04k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.