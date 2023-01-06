A correction may be in store for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shares?

As of close of business last night, Adient plc’s stock clocked out at $37.38, up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $36.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 945882 shares were traded. ADNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.00.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADNT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $36.

On April 11, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $32.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Neutral rating on April 11, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Carlin Peter sold 2,052 shares for $38.50 per share. The transaction valued at 79,002 led to the insider holds 28,593 shares of the business.

Dorlack Jerome J. sold 4,300 shares of ADNT for $168,087 on Nov 23. The EVP, Americas now owns 139,396 shares after completing the transaction at $39.09 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Berthelin Michel Pierre Rose, who serves as the EVP, EMEA of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $36.62 each. As a result, the insider received 43,944 and left with 44,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADNT has reached a high of $50.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADNT traded 761.18K shares on average per day over the past three months and 650.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.16M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.22M, compared to 3.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.13. EPS for the following year is $2.77, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.83 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $3.52B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.55B to a low estimate of $3.47B. As of the current estimate, Adient plc’s year-ago sales were $2.77B, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.68B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.78B and the low estimate is $14.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.