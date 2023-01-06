A correction may be in store for Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares?

In the latest session, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) closed at $1.25 up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1481232 shares were traded. SPRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on December 17, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 10, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $7.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRB has reached a high of $4.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0857, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5821.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPRB has traded an average of 61.71K shares per day and 48.77k over the past ten days. A total of 23.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 85.55k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 75.9k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 0.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.89 and -$2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.83, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$2.57.