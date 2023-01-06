A correction may be in store for Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares?

As of close of business last night, Viasat Inc.’s stock clocked out at $34.84, up 4.09% from its previous closing price of $33.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506752 shares were traded. VSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.40.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VSAT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on November 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Miller Craig Andrew sold 300 shares for $31.95 per share. The transaction valued at 9,585 led to the insider holds 9,112 shares of the business.

Lippert Keven K sold 2,750 shares of VSAT for $90,475 on Dec 05. The Executive Vice President now owns 12,290 shares after completing the transaction at $32.90 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Miller Craig Andrew, who serves as the Pres. Government Systems of the company, sold 283 shares for $41.36 each. As a result, the insider received 11,705 and left with 7,528 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VSAT has reached a high of $52.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VSAT traded 448.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 376.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.47M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VSAT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.04M, compared to 5.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.79% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.37B and the low estimate is $3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.