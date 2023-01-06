A glimpse at Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) closed at $2.29 up 150.33% from its previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.4099 from its previous closing price. On the day, 59012234 shares were traded. BLPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0500.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 11, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

On January 24, 2019, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

On April 17, 2017, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.50.Ladenburg Thalmann initiated its Buy rating on April 17, 2017, with a $4.50 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLPH has reached a high of $3.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0036, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2677.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLPH has traded an average of 18.89K shares per day and 68.33k over the past ten days. A total of 9.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.21M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLPH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 18.54k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.57 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.59 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.19 and -$2.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$1.95, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.07 and -$2.83.