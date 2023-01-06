A glimpse at Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.74, down -0.55% from its previous closing price of $28.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526579 shares were traded. DNLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.18.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DNLI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $38.

On November 02, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 02, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Ho Carole sold 2,913 shares for $28.69 per share. The transaction valued at 83,574 led to the insider holds 175,500 shares of the business.

Watts Ryan J. sold 5,029 shares of DNLI for $144,483 on Jan 04. The President and CEO now owns 2,213,464 shares after completing the transaction at $28.73 per share. On Jan 04, another insider, Schuth Alexander O., who serves as the COFO and Secretary of the company, sold 2,912 shares for $28.70 each. As a result, the insider received 83,574 and left with 149,828 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 35.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNLI has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.68.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DNLI traded 800.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 627.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 123.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.72M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DNLI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.29M with a Short Ratio of 6.95M, compared to 6.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.89% and a Short% of Float of 8.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.71 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.83, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.13 and -$2.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.6. EPS for the following year is -$2.75, with 13 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$3.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $115.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.66M, up 136.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197.11M and the low estimate is $33.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.