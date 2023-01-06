A glimpse at Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $5.70, up 1.24% from its previous closing price of $5.63. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2955629 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.50.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAND’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 57.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.09.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAND traded 2.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 298.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 246.81M. Insiders hold about 3.94% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.32% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $38.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $34M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $29.53M, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.2M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.86M, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $190.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $207M and the low estimate is $174M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.