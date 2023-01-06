AL (Air Lease Corporation): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) closed at $40.73 in the last session, down -0.15% from day before closing price of $40.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660861 shares were traded. AL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.14.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.06. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on March 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On February 18, 2020, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $51.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 09, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $49.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Levy Grant A sold 10,000 shares for $39.27 per share. The transaction valued at 392,737 led to the insider holds 146,693 shares of the business.

UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F bought 2,000 shares of AL for $67,730 on May 12. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 1,205,558 shares after completing the transaction at $33.86 per share. On May 11, another insider, UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $35.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 106,800 and bolstered with 1,204,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AL has reached a high of $47.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.90.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AL traded on average about 442.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 422.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.61M. Insiders hold about 6.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.32M, compared to 2.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AL is 0.80, which was 0.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.40.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.92 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.83, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.15 and -$1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $4.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $575.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $598.29M to a low estimate of $562.9M. As of the current estimate, Air Lease Corporation’s year-ago sales were $498.57M, an estimated increase of 15.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $607.2M, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $15.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $632.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $588M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.88B and the low estimate is $2.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.