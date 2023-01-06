An investigation into Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)’s technical aspects

The price of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) closed at $3.84 in the last session, up 0.26% from day before closing price of $3.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1032260 shares were traded. BRMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRMK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on November 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $5 from $7.50 previously.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on August 09, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Ward Brian Phillip bought 31,925 shares for $6.26 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 114,748 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRMK has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3713.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRMK traded on average about 1.64M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 132.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.27M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRMK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.28M, compared to 4.38M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.03% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BRMK is 0.42, which was 0.18 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 14.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.84 and $0.66.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $28.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $30.33M to a low estimate of $26M. As of the current estimate, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $30.59M, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.49M, a decrease of -9.00% less than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $30.58M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $26M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRMK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.34M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $111M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $115.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $120.54M, down -4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.58M and the low estimate is $118M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.