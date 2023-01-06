An investigation into Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s technical aspects

The price of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) closed at $82.74 in the last session, up 3.01% from day before closing price of $80.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 934004 shares were traded. LBRDK stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.61.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LBRDK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Green Richard R sold 3,270 shares for $90.79 per share. The transaction valued at 296,880 led to the insider holds 8,814 shares of the business.

MALONE JOHN C sold 10 shares of LBRDK for $259 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $25.87 per share. On May 10, another insider, WARGO J DAVID, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $110.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,076 and bolstered with 1,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRDK has reached a high of $160.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 82.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 104.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LBRDK traded on average about 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.41M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 127.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.63M. Insiders hold about 7.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.92% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRDK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.10M, compared to 4.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.94 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.72 and low estimates of $1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.11 and $6.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.09. EPS for the following year is $8.5, with 3 analysts recommending between $9.28 and $6.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $246M. It ranges from a high estimate of $246M to a low estimate of $246M. As of the current estimate, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s year-ago sales were $250.22M, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $252M, an increase of 1.20% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $252M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $252M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRDK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $970M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $962.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $966.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $988M, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $989.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $969.54M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.