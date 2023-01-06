An investigation into Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $4.54 in the prior trading day, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) closed at $4.78, up 5.29%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1534788 shares were traded. PL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on November 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On June 15, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $10.50 to $8.

On January 27, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.50.Needham initiated its Buy rating on January 27, 2022, with a $10.50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PL has reached a high of $7.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0864, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2827.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.73M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 266.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 241.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.38M with a Short Ratio of 8.89M, compared to 8.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.34%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $188M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $185.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $131.21M, up 42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $268.11M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.