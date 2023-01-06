An overall feel about RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) closed at $33.37 down -5.76% from its previous closing price of $35.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1174197 shares were traded. RNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.26.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RingCentral Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 15, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $40.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on December 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $55 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Agarwal Vaibhav sold 945 shares for $35.42 per share. The transaction valued at 33,472 led to the insider holds 99,065 shares of the business.

Shmunis Vladimir sold 38,017 shares of RNG for $1,515,472 on Dec 14. The CEO & Chairman now owns 241,175 shares after completing the transaction at $39.86 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Marlow John H, who serves as the SVP, CAO & General Counsel of the company, sold 5,911 shares for $35.07 each. As a result, the insider received 207,323 and left with 193,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNG has reached a high of $194.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.98.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RNG has traded an average of 2.13M shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 95.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.96M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.34M, compared to 6.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.81% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.46, with 29 analysts recommending between $2.73 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $502.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $509M to a low estimate of $499.39M. As of the current estimate, RingCentral Inc.’s year-ago sales were $393.42M, an estimated increase of 27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $544.97M, an increase of 21.50% less than the figure of $27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $563M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $529.99M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.59B, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.55B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.