An overall feel about Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Under Armour Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.19, down -2.23% from its previous closing price of $9.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1713226 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UA’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Maheshwari Aditya, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,899 shares for $15.64 each. As a result, the insider received 45,340 and left with 58,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $18.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UA traded 3.07M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 229.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.46M. Insiders hold about 15.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.21% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.76M with a Short Ratio of 11.47M, compared to 9.8M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.