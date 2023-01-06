An overall feel about Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) closed at $27.60 down -8.55% from its previous closing price of $30.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 853083 shares were traded. XMTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.88.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xometry Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Sell rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On April 12, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 04 when Rallo James M sold 2,711 shares for $30.64 per share. The transaction valued at 83,078 led to the insider holds 18,976 shares of the business.

Altschuler Randolph sold 20,000 shares of XMTR for $641,977 on Jan 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 87,582 shares after completing the transaction at $32.10 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, Rollins Emily, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $32.32 each. As a result, the insider received 64,640 and left with 3,729 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XMTR has reached a high of $64.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.27.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XMTR has traded an average of 543.80K shares per day and 514.62k over the past ten days. A total of 47.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.43M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XMTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.25M with a Short Ratio of 5.30M, compared to 6.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.23% and a Short% of Float of 22.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.72 and -$0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XMTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $403.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $395.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $398.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.34M, up 82.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $551.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $568.66M and the low estimate is $528.67M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.