Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU): Selected Notes

The closing price of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) was $21.12 for the day, down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $21.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2046210 shares were traded. AU stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.54.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $22.20 to $24.20.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $27.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AngloGold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AU has reached a high of $26.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.87.

Shares Statistics:

AU traded an average of 2.97M shares per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 419.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 412.66M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 7.57M, compared to 6.6M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, AU has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.49. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.08. The current Payout Ratio is 4.60% for AU, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 18, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 1998 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.53 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.43B, down -9.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.59B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.