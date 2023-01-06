Analysis of National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE): Selected Notes

The closing price of National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) was $40.97 for the day, down -0.58% from the previous closing price of $41.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525863 shares were traded. EYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.17.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EYE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 136.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $31 to $32.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $59 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 13 when Hepner Virginia A bought 1,000 shares for $25.71 per share. The transaction valued at 25,707 led to the insider holds 12,588 shares of the business.

Brandman Jared bought 5,000 shares of EYE for $116,225 on May 12. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 18,697 shares after completing the transaction at $23.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 57.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYE has reached a high of $48.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.79.

Shares Statistics:

EYE traded an average of 593.25K shares per day over the past three months and 458.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.46M. Shares short for EYE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.82M, compared to 8.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.73. EPS for the following year is $1.03, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.26 and $0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.08B, down -3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.24B and the low estimate is $2.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.