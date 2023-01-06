Are analysts optimistic about Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:GOOS) stock?

The closing price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) was $18.95 for the day, up 2.21% from the previous closing price of $18.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2530697 shares were traded. GOOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GOOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $35 from $59 previously.

On January 06, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $56.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Canada’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOOS has reached a high of $37.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.44.

Shares Statistics:

GOOS traded an average of 1.51M shares per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 105.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.03M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.85% stake in the company. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.52% and a Short% of Float of 20.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.38 and $0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.44, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.72 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $911.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $969.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $844.23M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $856.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.