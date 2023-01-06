As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) offers stability

The closing price of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) was $21.77 for the day, down -3.16% from the previous closing price of $22.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3232632 shares were traded. AZEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.28.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AZEK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $29 to $18.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Hendrickson Gary E bought 27,145 shares for $18.47 per share. The transaction valued at 501,368 led to the insider holds 212,725 shares of the business.

NAGEL VERNON J bought 3,000 shares of AZEK for $55,560 on Aug 29. The Director now owns 27,029 shares after completing the transaction at $18.52 per share. On May 16, another insider, NAGEL VERNON J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $18.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 94,450 and bolstered with 22,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZEK has reached a high of $46.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.68.

Shares Statistics:

AZEK traded an average of 1.95M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 151.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.47M. Shares short for AZEK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.62M, compared to 5.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 19 analysts recommending between $1.16 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $298.31M to a low estimate of $269.85M. As of the current estimate, The AZEK Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $346.12M, an estimated decrease of -16.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.