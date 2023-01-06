As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Viatris Inc. (VTRS) offers stability

The closing price of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) was $11.84 for the day, up 0.77% from the previous closing price of $11.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9215067 shares were traded. VTRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTRS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on November 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $9 previously.

On November 08, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Ni Xiangyang (Sean) sold 12,800 shares for $10.95 per share. The transaction valued at 140,220 led to the insider holds 29,165 shares of the business.

van der Meer Mohr Pauline sold 9,440 shares of VTRS for $99,912 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 20,543 shares after completing the transaction at $10.58 per share. On May 27, another insider, Taddese Menassie, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 8,813 shares for $12.07 each. As a result, the insider received 106,406 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Viatris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTRS has reached a high of $15.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.45.

Shares Statistics:

VTRS traded an average of 9.22M shares per day over the past three months and 7.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.21B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.21B. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VTRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.51M with a Short Ratio of 18.88M, compared to 27.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.33, VTRS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%. The current Payout Ratio is 70.90% for VTRS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.8, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.55 and $3.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.4. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $3.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.89B, down -7.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.84B and the low estimate is $15.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.