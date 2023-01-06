Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BFH) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) closed at $40.36 in the last session, up 0.62% from day before closing price of $40.11. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 729422 shares were traded. BFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BFH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 06, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $38.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when THERIAULT TIMOTHY J bought 2,500 shares for $39.56 per share. The transaction valued at 98,904 led to the insider holds 14,539 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bread’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFH has reached a high of $75.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BFH traded on average about 933.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 579.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.63M. Shares short for BFH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.7M with a Short Ratio of 3.94M, compared to 3.59M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 5.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.84.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of -$3.81, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.67, with high estimates of $8.58 and low estimates of $2.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.21 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.56. EPS for the following year is $10.85, with 14 analysts recommending between $12.53 and $8.89.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $998.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $934.98M. As of the current estimate, Bread Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $855M, an estimated increase of 16.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, an increase of 13.40% less than the figure of $16.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $969.8M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 16.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.16B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.