Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) closed the day trading at $4.60 up 1.10% from the previous closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 801939 shares were traded. CTLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTLP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Stewart Scott Matthew bought 2,500 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 10,000 led to the insider holds 26,528 shares of the business.

Harris Ian Jiro bought 5,010 shares of CTLP for $20,040 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 120,600 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Harris Ian Jiro, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,750 shares for $3.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,810 and bolstered with 115,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLP has reached a high of $9.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6696, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8570.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTLP traded about 469.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTLP traded about 532.86k shares per day. A total of 71.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTLP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 965.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 974.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $205.2M, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $259.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $263.7M and the low estimate is $256.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.